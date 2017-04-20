FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla recalls 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 5:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tesla recalls 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* says recently discovered potential manufacturing issue with electric parking brakes installed on certain Model S and Model X vehicles

* while less than 5% of vehicles being recalled may be affected by the issue, recalling 53,000 vehicles total "out of an abundance of caution"

* says "able to begin replacing parts immediately and will have sufficient parts for all affected vehicles by october 2017"

* electric parking brakes installed on Model S, Model X vehicles built between Feb and Oct 2016 could have been manufactured improperly by third-party supplier

* there have been no reports of parking brake system failing to hold parked vehicle or stop a vehicle in emergency as a result of this condition Source text (bit.ly/2ovjTzb) Further company coverage:

