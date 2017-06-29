BRIEF-Grupo KUO, SAB de CV announces pricing of its US$450 mln senior notes due 2027
* Grupo KUO, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces pricing of its us$450 million senior notes due 2027
June 29 Tesla Inc:
* Tesla Inc - on June 23, 2017 unit entered into an amendment to a revolving credit facility originally entered into on May 4, 2015
* Tesla says amendment extended availability period of draws under revolving aggregation credit facility to December 31, 2018 - SEC filing
* Tesla - revolving aggregation facility amendment provides for co-requested decrease in total lender commitments under revolving aggregation credit facility to $600 million
* Amendment extended maturity date to December 31, 2019
* Tesla-Credit facility amendment more closely aligns with co's needs given its transition to greater proportion of cash- & loan-based sales for solar assets Source text: (bit.ly/2smiNgc) Further company coverage:
* Hope Well Capital Corp - anthony Chang has resigned from board of directors and from CFO position