BRIEF-Tesoro completes Western Refining acquisition and provides additional info on combined operations

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp:
* Tesoro - committed to achieving initially announced expected eps accretion of 10 pct to 13 pct in 2018 from deal, first full year of operations of combined co
* Tesoro Corp - is "confident" in delivering an expected $350 to $425 million in annual synergies with this run rate expected to be achieved by June 2019
* Tesoro Corp - in 2017, to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million of annual improvements in operating income
* Tesoro- for 2017, now expects total capital expenditures of approximately $1.35 billion, consisting of approximately $1.0 billion at Tesoro