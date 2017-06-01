FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro completes Western Refining acquisition and provides additional info on combined operations
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro completes Western Refining acquisition and provides additional info on combined operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp:

* Tesoro - committed to achieving initially announced expected eps accretion of 10 pct to 13 pct in 2018 from deal, first full year of operations of combined co

* Tesoro Corp - is "confident" in delivering an expected $350 to $425 million in annual synergies with this run rate expected to be achieved by June 2019​

* Tesoro Corp - ‍in 2017, to delivering an estimated $475 million to $575 million of annual improvements in operating income​

* Tesoro- ‍for 2017, now expects total capital expenditures of approximately $1.35 billion, consisting of approximately $1.0 billion at Tesoro​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

