3 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro Corp, Tesoro Logistics to change names to Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics, respectively, on Aug. 1
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Corp, Tesoro Logistics to change names to Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics, respectively, on Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Tesoro Corporation and Tesoro Logistics LP announce new names

* Co, Tesoro Logistics will change their names to Andeavor and Andeavor Logistics LP, respectively, on Aug. 1, 2017

* Tesoro Corp - on Aug. 1, Andeavor common shares to begin trading on NYSE under ticker symbol ANDV

* Tesoro Corp - on Aug. 1 Andeavor Logistics LP common units will begin trading on NYSE under ticker symbol ANDX

* Tesoro- Does not intend to make Andeavor name part of its retail portfolio, which will include about 3,000 locations after western refining acquisition

* Tesoro Corp - after Aug. 1 Andeavor will continue to license Tesoro brand to retail stations that currently utilize it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

