May 8 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics Lp:

* Tesoro Logistics Lp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Tesoro corp sees Q2 NGL sales 7.1 - 7.6 mbpd

* Qtrly total revenues $420 million versus $300 million

* Says continues to expect total 2017 net capital expenditures of $295 million