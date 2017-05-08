FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tesoro Q1 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tesoro Q1 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp:

* Tesoro Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tesoro Corp - qtrly revenues $ 6,638 million versus $5,101 million

* Tesoro- total refinery throughput for quarter,825 thousand barrels per day, 92% utilization, versus to 782 thousand barrels per day, 89% utilization for 2016

* Tesoro Corp sees total capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $1.1 billion

* Tesoro Corp -expected turnaround expenditures for full year 2017 continue to be $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.