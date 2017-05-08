BRIEF-Tesoro Q1 EPS $0.42 from continuing operations

May 8 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp:

* Tesoro Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tesoro Corp - qtrly revenues $ 6,638 million versus $5,101 million

* Tesoro- total refinery throughput for quarter,825 thousand barrels per day, 92% utilization, versus to 782 thousand barrels per day, 89% utilization for 2016

* Tesoro Corp sees total capital expenditures for 2017 of approximately $1.1 billion

* Tesoro Corp -expected turnaround expenditures for full year 2017 continue to be $360 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: