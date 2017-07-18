FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 8:40 PM / in 38 minutes

BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Reg-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

* Tesoro Corp says reached a definitive agreement with Petróleos Mexicanos for terminaling and transportation services in Mexico

* Final agreement with Pemex has now been signed and Tesoro will soon begin to move products in country through this arrangement

* Tesoro Corp - Plans to integrate supply to Mexico with its west coast refining and logistics system and market products in country under Arco Brand

* Tesoro Corp says agreement will enable Tesoro to supply transportation fuels in Mexican States of Sonora and baja california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

