FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
23 minutes ago
BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q1 earnings per share $0.08
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 23 minutes ago

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q1 earnings per share $0.08

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco reports first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $140 million versus $128.9 million

* Company is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018.

* Tessco Technologies Inc - inventory increased by $8.1 million during Q1 to $72.1 million as of June 25, 2017

* Tessco Technologies Inc - trade accounts receivable increased by $15.0 million during Q1 to $79.8 million

* Currently evaluating line of credit facility to ensure its ability to continue to make appropriate investments in it business

* Tessco Technologies Inc - "believes" long-term benefit from serving carrier customers more than offsets investments in cash required to support business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.