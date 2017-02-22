FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tessera reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tessera reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tessera-

* Tessera Holding Corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus $61.8 million

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.19

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 total revenue is expected to be between $60 million and $63 million

* Tessera Holding Corp - "expect to deliver strong earnings and operating cash flow in 2017"

* Tessera Holding Corp sees FY total revenue between $370 million to $445 million

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 of 2017 gaap loss per share is expected to be between ($0.53) and ($0.48) per share

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.53 and $0.48 per share

* Tessera Holding Corp sees Q1 non-gaap loss per share is expected to be between $0.15 and $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

