4 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Bio Pharma, Aphria announces plan for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec
April 19, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Bio Pharma, Aphria announces plan for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- co, Aphria Inc announced plans today for joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in maritime provinces and Quebec

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc- Tetra and Aphria will enter into a joint supply agreement, with Aphria supplying dried medical cannabis under its ACMPR license

* Tetra Bio Pharma- under agreement, tetra will package product using manufacturing process developed for its in-progress clinical drug trial for ppp001

* Tetra Bio Pharma- venture preparing to initiate commercial operations early summer 2017 with revenues commencing in tetra's Q3 2017,Aphria's Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

