5 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign agreement for development, commercialization of Dronabinol XL tablet
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign agreement for development, commercialization of Dronabinol XL tablet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio-pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the development and commercialization of a Dronabinol XL tablet

* Tetra Bio-pharma Inc - definitive agreement follows binding term sheet between two companies that was announced on February 9, 2017

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - pursuant to definitive agreement, Tetra has exclusive rights to sell product in North America

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc - Tetra will have a right of first negotiation for territories outside of United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

