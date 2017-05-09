FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Inc, units enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Inc, units enters into fifth amendment to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc:

* Tetra Technologies Inc - units entered into fifth amendment to credit agreement amending credit agreement dated August 4, 2014

* Tetra Technologies - in connection with amendment, board of directors of general partner adopted resolutions limiting partnership's cash distributions

* Tetra Technologies - under resolution adopted cash distributions payable on common units to no more than $0.1875 per common unit for quarterly period ending june 30

* Tetra Technologies Inc - amendment also included additional revisions that provide flexibility to partnership for issuance of preferred securities Source text: (bit.ly/2pZCFmR) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.