3 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q1 posts loss per share $0.02
May 10, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies Q1 posts loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc

* Tetra Technologies Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides updated total year 2017 guidance

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $168.7 million

* Tetra Technologies Inc - we expect total year Tetra only adjusted free cash flow to be between $20 million and $40 million in 2017

* Tetra Technologies Inc - qtrly adjusted loss per share attributable to Tetra stockholders $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

