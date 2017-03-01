FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tetra Technologies reports Q4 loss per share of $0.33
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tetra Technologies reports Q4 loss per share of $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Tetra Technologies Inc :

* Tetra Technologies, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $170.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* We expect total year Tetra only free cash flow to improve from $12 million in 2016 to between $30 million and $50 million in 2017

* "Going into 2017 we expect to see additional improvements in activity in north america and internationally" for Production Testing division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.