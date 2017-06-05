FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharma announces positive phase 1 single-ascending dose data for antibiotic pipeline candidates
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharma announces positive phase 1 single-ascending dose data for antibiotic pipeline candidates

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announces positive phase 1 single-ascending dose data for antibiotic pipeline candidates

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says in this study, TP-6076 was well tolerated and there were no serious or severe adverse events

* Tetraphase Pharma -in study there were no clinically significant safety findings in any laboratory assessments, vital signs, ECGs or physical examinations

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says TP-271 was well tolerated at single doses that resulted in high plasma exposures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

