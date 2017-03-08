FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Tetraphase pharma Q4 loss per share $0.61
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Tetraphase pharma Q4 loss per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and highlights key 2017 milestones

* Q4 loss per share $0.61

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 million

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of December 31, 2016, Tetraphase had cash and cash equivalents of $142.1 million and 36.9 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.