BRIEF-Tetraphase pharma Q4 loss per share $0.61

March 8 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and highlights key 2017 milestones

* Q4 loss per share $0.61

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 million

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - as of December 31, 2016, Tetraphase had cash and cash equivalents of $142.1 million and 36.9 million shares outstanding