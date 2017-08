April 3 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects to report top-line data from ignite4 phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: