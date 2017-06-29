BRIEF-Boon Koon Group announces joint development agreement between unit and Platinum Eminent
* Announces joint development agreement between Platinum Eminent and BKG Development
June 29Tetsujin Inc
* Says it appoints Koichiro Matsumoto as new president of the company, effective July 1
June 29 Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it terminated its agreement to buy Rite Aid Corp, and would instead buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores and some distribution centers for $5.18 billion in cash.