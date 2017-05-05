BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to set up U.S. unit to acquire Dietech North America
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million
May 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Teva and Active Biotech announce CONCERTO trial of Laquinimod in RRMS did not meet primary endpoint
* Study shows secondary endpoint which measured change in brain volume compared to baseline was positive
* In study, secondary endpoints measuring time to confirmed disability progression at 6, 9 months did not reach significance
* "While we have no current plans to further pursue Laquinimod in RRMS, we are continuing to study it in two other trials"
* Teva continues to evaluate potential of Laquinimod in Primary Progressive MS and Huntington Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 22 Spanish government borrowing costs rose on Monday as one of the most outspoken critics of Mariano Rajoy's conservative ruling party and its austerity policies returned to lead the opposition Socialists.