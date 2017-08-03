FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical management on Q2 results, CEO search
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Reuters Focus
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical management on Q2 results, CEO search

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* CEO: Impact to Teva with at least one competitor to Copaxone 40 mg would be 20-25 cents/quarter to EPS

* CEO: we anticipate closing or divesting 6 plants in 2017 and 9 plants in 2018

* CEO: By end of 2017, synergies related to Allergen generics expected at about $1.6 billion

* CEO: In 2017 we expect to generate more than 50 percent of generic revenues outside of U.S.

* CFO: We expect generics drug price erosion to accelerate in the rest of 2017

* CFO: Copaxone amounts to 18 percent of revenue, down from 23 percent last year

* Chairman: In search for new CEO, won't rush or compromise on quality

* Chairman on Q2 results: disappointed, significant change required and we have a sense of urgency

* Chairman: Savings from dividend cut would help pay down debt, invest in business

* CFO confident won't see generic 40 mg copaxone competition in 2017, hope won't see any in 2018

* CEO on splitting company: We evaluate the situation all the time and now we are doing the right thing

* Chairman on CEO search: Looking for CEO level experience from major global pharmaceutical firms Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.