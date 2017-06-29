US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat as tech losses offset gains in banks
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 29 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Publication of AIM-TD study results in lancet psychiatry for investigational use of deutetrabenazine in tardive dyskinesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.