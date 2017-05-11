FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.06
May 11, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Teva qtrly non-GAAP EPS $1.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly gaap eps $0.57

* Q1 revenue rose 17 percent to $5.6 billion

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly non-gaap eps $1.06

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - generic medicines revenues in q1 of 2017 were $3.1 billion, an increase of 24% compared to q1 of 2016

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - reaffirming full-year outlook

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - global revenues of copaxone were $970 million in q1 of 2017, a decrease of 4% compared to q1 of 2016

* Teva pharmaceutical - have several challenges including u.s generics market dynamics and greater "instability" in venezuela market

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- specialty medicines revenues in q1 of 2017 were $2.0 billion, down 6% compared to q1 of 2016

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- now expect to realize cumulative net synergies and cost reduction of approximately $1.5 billion by end of 2017

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- michael mcclellan will serve as interim cfo, effective july 1, 2017

* Teva pharmaceutical-pursuing sale of certain non-core assets, including global women's health business, oncology, pain business in europe, to pay down debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

