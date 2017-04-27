BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Texas Pacific Land Trust-
* Texas Pacific Land Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $24.2 million versus $11.9 million
* Qtrly net income per sub-share $ 1 .88 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
