4 months ago
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Q1 earnings per share $0.48
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Q1 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc:

* Texas Roadhouse Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.1% at company restaurants and 3.8% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Qtrly total revenue $567.7 million versus $515.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $560.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

