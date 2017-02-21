FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Texas roadhouse reports Q4 EPS $0.29
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Texas roadhouse reports Q4 EPS $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc

* Announces fourth quarter 2016 results increases quarterly dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increases quarterly dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.2 pct at company restaurants

* Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for first 55 days of Q1 of fiscal 2017 increased approximately 1.5 pct

* Texas roadhouse sees food cost deflation of approximately 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct compared to previous guidance of low-single digit food cost deflation for 2017

* Reiterated comparable restaurant sales growth, capital expenditures outlook for 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $484.7 million versus $454.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

