FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse, units entered into a consent decree with equal employment opportunity commission - SEC Filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse, units entered into a consent decree with equal employment opportunity commission - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc

* Texas Roadhouse Inc- On March 31, co, units, 2017 entered into a consent decree with equal employment opportunity commission - SEC Filing

* Texas Roadhouse- Consent decree completely resolves all issues that were raised in eeoc's charge dated March 30, 2009, subsequently filed civil litigation

* Texas Roadhouse Inc- Has recorded a charge of approximately $12.0 million in Q1 of 2017 based on terms set forth in consent decree

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - Consent decree will remain in effect for 42 months Source text: [bit.ly/2oz5k2a] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.