BRIEF-Sichuan Languang Development's units win land auctions for 3.7 bln yuan
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 3.7 billion yuan ($544.26 million)
July 7 Texton Property Fund Ltd:
* Board of directors is currently in process of considering various strategic alternatives
LONDON, July 7 (IFR) - Cades and Agence France Tresor are merging their operational teams in order to reduce risk as the end of Cades's mission nears.