5 months ago
BRIEF-Texton Property says HEPS for six months to Dec.31 at 68.52 cents
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Texton Property says HEPS for six months to Dec.31 at 68.52 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Limited:

* Net asset value for six months to dec31 down 2,6% from 1 003,32 cents per share to 977,54 cents per share

* Texton property-dividend per share (rebased) up 7,0% from 44,83 cents (rebased, excluding once-offs) to 47,95 cents per share for 6 months ended dec 31

* Texton property fund ltd - Texton will no longer make once-off dividend payments

* Texton property-low economic growth related to south african environment,economic uncertainty in uk regarding brexit to continue to create challenges

* HEPS for six months to Dec 31 at 68.52 cents versus 24.71 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

