BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit
June 28 Textron Inc:
* Textron announces Lisa Atherton as president & CEO of Textron Systems
* Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord
* Lisa Atherton most recently served as executive vice president of military business at Bell Helicopter
Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord who will be nominated by president Donald J. Trump as under secretary of defense
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday filed civil accounting fraud charges against Canada-based oil and gas company Penn West Petroleum Ltd and several of its former top finance executives.