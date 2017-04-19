FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Textron reports Q1 2017 revenue of $3.1 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Textron reports Q1 2017 revenue of $3.1 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Textron reports first quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 financial outlook for Arctic Cat acquisition

* Q1 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron aviation backlog at end of Q1 was $1.0 billion, approximately flat from end of Q4

* Textron Inc - Company now expects full-year 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $2.22 to $2.45

* Bell backlog at end of Q1 was $5.7 billion, up $292 million from end of Q4

* Textron Inc - During this year's Q1, company recorded $37 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.09 per share, after-tax).

* Textron - Still expects net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of manufacturing group of $1,045 million to $1,145 million for FY

* Textron Inc - Now expects full-year 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations $2.40 to $2.60 on an adjusted basis

* Textron - Also estimates that it will record 2017 full-year arctic cat pretax acquisition and restructuring costs of $30 million on special charges line

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.