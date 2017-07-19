FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Textron reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Textron reports second quarter 2017 results; reaffirms 2017 financial outlook

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.57 billion

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron Inc - textron aviation backlog at end of q2 was $1.0 billion, approximately flat from end of q1

* Textron Inc - bell backlog at end of q2 was $5.4 billion, down $234 million from end of q1

* Textron inc - reported q2 2017 income from continuing operations of $0.57 per share

* Textron Inc - ‍during this year's q2, company recorded $13 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.03 per share, after-tax)​

* Textron Inc - ‍"revenues were up in quarter primarily driven by arctic cat acquisition"​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $14.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

