BRIEF-Textron says most demand for business jets is still U.S. centric - Conf Call

April 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc
* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business
* Says experienced a sequential increase in price across all Citation and King Air models
* Says its second production Scorpion aircraft had a successful first flight earlier this week, and will enter the flight test program
* Says King Air sales were weaker-than-expected in Q1; economic uncertainty and strength of the dollar hurt King Air sales in international markets
* Says most demand in its aviation business is still U.S. centric
* Says, though economic sentiment appears positive in the U.S., folks are waiting to see what's going to happen on the tax reform side
* Says continuing conversation with international customers regarding Scorpion
* Says pricing in the used business jet market has been stable
* Says some international customers deferred purchase of King Airs in Q1, partly due to strength of the dollar; continues to expect to hit 2017 unit sales target for King Airs