4 months ago
BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35
April 26, 2017 / 5:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-TFI International Q1 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc:

* TFI International announces 2017 first quarter results

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35

* "We remain cautiously optimistic in regards to North American economy given low unemployment and healthy consumer spending"

* "As anticipated, TFI International's Q1 results were affected by difficult conditions in U.S. truckload market"

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34, revenue view C$1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

