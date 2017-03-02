BRIEF-T&G Global intends to form joint venture in USA

March 3 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd

* Joint venture in USA

* Joint venture in two us based produce businesses which will provide their respective grower suppliers with access to both us domestic and international customers.

* T&G Global Limited and grandview brokerage limited have agreed to a Joint Venture

* Agreed to reduce T&G Global's 15% interest in David Oppenheimer Transport ( transport business of Oppenheimer group) to approximately 6%

* T&G global has agreed to sell 50% of its shareholder interest in Delica North America inc to GBL

* Net consideration payable by T&G Global to Gbl for these transactions will be approximately $0.8m

* Agreed to increase shareholder interest in US produce marketing and distribution business David Oppenheimer and co, from 15% to 39.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: