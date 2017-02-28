FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-T&G Global says FY profit after income tax rose 67 per cent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Fishing & Farming
February 28, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-T&G Global says FY profit after income tax rose 67 per cent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd

* achieved a profit after income tax of $32.4 million for its 2016 financial year (january to december), a 67 per cent increase

* dividend reinvestment plan has been suspended and will not apply for this dividend.

* Overall revenue rose from $813 million in 2015 to $872 million for 2016

* On track to achieve target of $2 billion revenue by 2022

* Final dividend for 2016 financial year of six cents per share

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.