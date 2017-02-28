BRIEF-T&G Global says FY profit after income tax rose 67 per cent

March 1 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd

* achieved a profit after income tax of $32.4 million for its 2016 financial year (january to december), a 67 per cent increase

* dividend reinvestment plan has been suspended and will not apply for this dividend.

* Overall revenue rose from $813 million in 2015 to $872 million for 2016

* On track to achieve target of $2 billion revenue by 2022

* Final dividend for 2016 financial year of six cents per share

