March 10 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG Therapeutics Inc announces fourth quarter and year-end
2016 financial results and business update
* Qtrly loss per share $0.48
* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, investment
securities, and interest receivable were $45.0 million as of
December 31, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TG Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, as of Dec
31, 2016 will be sufficient to fund planned operations for
approximately next 24 months
