FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics' leukemia drug clears hurdle in late-stage study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics' leukemia drug clears hurdle in late-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics announces positive topline data from phase 3 genuine study of TG-1101 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

* TG Therapeutics - study met its primary endpoint, with tg-1101 (ublituximab) plus ibrutinib increasing overall response rate (ORR) by >70% over ibrutinib alone

* TG Therapeutics - combination was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with phase 2 study of ublituximab plus ibrutinib

* TG Therapeutics Inc- full analysis of phase 3 genuine data along with detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting in first half of 2017

* TG Therapeutics - and company plans to meet with FDA as soon as possible thereafter to discuss filing of data for accelerated approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.