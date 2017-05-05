BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics Inc provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly license revenue $38,095 versus $38,095
* Cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, interest receivable $109.5 million as of March 31 to be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018
* Qtrly loss per share $0.52
Cash, cash equivalents, investment securities, and interest receivable will be sufficient to fund planned operations through 2018
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results