BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics recaps data from triple combination therapy trials at the 22nd european hematology association annual congress
* Says triple combination appeared to be well tolerated in all patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement