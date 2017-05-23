FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says successful outcome from analysis in UNITY-CLL trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc. announces successful outcome from pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB in the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - found no safety concerns and recommended continuation of enrollment without modification in trial

* Says study will now continue enrollment in a 1:1 ratio to only two combination arms

* Says given current rate of enrollment, we are now targeting complete enrollment by year end

* Says expect to report pivotal overall response rate (orr) data in Q3 of 2018

* Says DSMB recommended company cease enrollment into single agent arms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

