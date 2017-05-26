FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada
May 26, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TGS and PGS announce 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Petroleum Geo-Services and TGS :

* announce the fourth 3D seismic project offshore Eastern Canada for 2017

* Long Range 3D will comprise approximately 9,100 square kilometers of 3D data in the Eastern Newfoundland region

* Following completion of these surveys the jointly-owned library will have more than 175,000 line kilometers of 2D GeoStreamer data and 28,500 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data

* This project is supported by industry funding. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

