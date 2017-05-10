BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada

May 10 (Reuters) - TGS Nopec Geophysical Company Asa

* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada

* The new Cape Broyle 3D survey, to be acquired during summer 2017, will comprise approximately 3,500 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data in the South Eastern Newfoundland region and builds upon the MultiClient 3D campaigns acquired in the region over the last two years

* Final data will be made available to clients in 2018, ahead of the 2019 licensing round under Newfoundland Labrador's Scheduled Land Tenure system

* In addition, in mid-May, PGS and TGS will commence a 2D seismic campaign in East Canada comprising approximately 22,000 line kilometers of GeoStreamer data

* These projects are supported by industry funding