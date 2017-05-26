BRIEF- THAI HACHIBAN forfeits 35,000 shares of Hachi-Ban

May 26(Reuters) - Hachi-Ban Co Ltd

* Says the company distributed 101,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 3,210 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Kanakan Inc., CIC Inc., TAIYA Co.,Ltd., NIPPON AGENCY INC., YAMATO SANGYO Co., Ltd.,AC’S CO.,LTD, KAKIMOTO CO.LTD, Bell Shokuhin Co.,Ltd, Marugo kensetsu, raised 324.2 million yen in total, on May 25

* Says this was part of the distribution plan announced on May 8, due to non-payment of 35,000 shares by THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD.

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CQyHdC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)