BRIEF-Financial Street's unit wins land site for 743.8 mln yuan in Langfang city
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
July 7 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche 3-yr mid-term bills worth 1.5 billion yuan, with issuing rate of 7.5 percent
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.