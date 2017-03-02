FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thaihot Group signs cooperation agreement on building innovation service and Infrastructure base with partners
March 2, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Thaihot Group signs cooperation agreement on building innovation service and Infrastructure base with partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Thaihot Group Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on building "Innovation Public Service And Infrastructure Base" with Ministry of Education Science and Technology Development Center and a technology company which runs a university public service platform

* Says they will build "Innovation Public Service And Infrastructure Base" in Huizhou, Zhangzhou, Foshan and other partner cities

* Says it will set up special fund with Ministry of Education Science and Technology Development Center to support industry-academic collaboration innovation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YUguSM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

