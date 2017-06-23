June 23 Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 80 percent stake in tourism firm for 554.26 million yuan ($81.03 million)

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire property firm for 1.9 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sxqAGt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8402 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)