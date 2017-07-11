July 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd

* Says unit wins bid to acquire 40 percent stake in Wuhan real estate firm for 200 million yuan ($29.41 million)

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 49 percent stake in real estate firm for 625.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u2KXwM; bit.ly/2udjp8l

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)