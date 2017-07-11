BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin sees no change to FY 2017 same-store NOI forecast
* Alexander & Baldwin Inc sees no change to full-year 2017 same-store noi guidance of 3 percent -4 percent increase - sec filing
July 11 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid to acquire 40 percent stake in Wuhan real estate firm for 200 million yuan ($29.41 million)
* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 49 percent stake in real estate firm for 625.0 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u2KXwM; bit.ly/2udjp8l
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Finance minister has met investors including PIMCO -sources