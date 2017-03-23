March 23 Aapico Hitech Pcl

* Says expects 2017 revenue growth of 3 percent, in line with the domestic autos industry

* Says to spend 300 million baht ($8.66 million) this year on machinery maintenance Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.65 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)