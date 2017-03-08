FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Thailand's Minor International to spend 40 bln baht over next five years
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 8, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Thailand's Minor International to spend 40 bln baht over next five years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's Minor International Plc , Thailand's leading hotel and restaurant operator, told investors and reporters:

* Plans an investment budget of about 40 billion baht ($1.1 billion) between 2017 and 2021

* Aims to have more than 250 hotels by 2021, up from 155 now

* Aims for average annual profit growth of 15-20 percent over next five years

* Says looking for more M&A deals Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.24 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.