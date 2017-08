May 19 (Reuters) - WHA Corp Pcl, Thailand's largest developer of warehouses and industrial estates, says:

* Keen to invest in logistics in Malaysia and Myanmar

* Expects lower revenue but higher profit margin this year than last year

* Expects revenue of about 13 billion baht ($377.03 million)this year Further company coverage: ($1 = 34.48 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)